Man United to hijack Liverpool’s move for Thiago Alcantara

Manchester United have reportedly identified Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara as a potential transfer target. Throughout this week, the playmaker has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Liverpool before the beginning of the next campaign.

The most recent claims suggest that the Spaniard, who has a year left on his contract at the Allianz Arena, is open to moving to Anfield.

 

However, according to Bild, United may rival their Premier League rivals for the 29-year-old’s signature.

 

Despite the January arrival of Bruno Fernandes and return to form of Paul Pogba, it has been suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains keen on another creative player in the middle of the pitch. Bayern are allegedly willing to sell Thiago for a fee in the region of £30m.

