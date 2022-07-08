Man United to launch Osimhen bid

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are being tipped to make a move for £85million-rated Napoli forward Victor Osimhen in the coming weeks, Megasportsarena. com reports. With continued doubts over the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski respectively, both clubs are expected to be in the market for a new No.9. And, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, they could lead to bids for the Nigeria international. The report states that Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti is lining up Chelsea attacker Armando Broja, despite wanting to keep Osimhen. The 23-year-old has scored 66 goals in 152 career appearances. But it was last season in Serie A where he really piqued the interest of a number of clubs. Osimhen notched 18 goals and six assists in all c o m p e t i – tions as the Naples outfit f i n – ished third in Serie

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...