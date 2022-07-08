Sports

Man United to launch Osimhen bid

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are being tipped to make a move for £85million-rated Napoli forward Victor Osimhen in the coming weeks, Megasportsarena. com reports. With continued doubts over the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski respectively, both clubs are expected to be in the market for a new No.9. And, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, they could lead to bids for the Nigeria international. The report states that Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti is lining up Chelsea attacker Armando Broja, despite wanting to keep Osimhen. The 23-year-old has scored 66 goals in 152 career appearances. But it was last season in Serie A where he really piqued the interest of a number of clubs. Osimhen notched 18 goals and six assists in all c o m p e t i – tions as the Naples outfit f i n – ished third in Serie

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

DStv to beam live GOtv Boxing Night 23

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The 23rd edition of the GOtv Boxing Night, scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 11, will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv   This edition will stage seven fights across weight categories with a total of 12 boxers on the domestic scene and two from abroad hoping to walk away with the N1million cash […]
Sports

Brume, Moreno arrive, boost Team Delta

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Team Delta was on Wednesday boosted at the ongoing National Sports Festival after the arrival of two of their foreign athletes, Ese Brume and Peter Moreno. Brume is the defending champion of the women Long Jump after winning the gold medal at the last festival in Abuja and will be hoping to repeat the feat […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Ronaldo fumes as Serbia snatch draw with Portugal, Belgium held

Posted on Author Reporter

    Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch before fulltime when he was denied a clear stoppage-time winner in a 2-2 draw in Serbia, while Belgium were held 1-1 by the Czech Republic in World Cup qualifiers on Saturday. Ronaldo threw off the captain’s armband and headed for the tunnel when his effort was cleared […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica