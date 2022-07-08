Man United to launch Osimhen bid

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are being tipped to make a move for £85million-rated Napoli forward Victor Osimhen in the coming weeks, Megasportsarena. com reports. With continued doubts over the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski respectively, both clubs are expected to be in the market for a new No.9. And, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, they could lead to bids for the Nigeria international. The report states that Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti is lining up Chelsea attacker Armando Broja, despite wanting to keep Osimhen. The 23-year-old has scored 66 goals in 152 career appearances. But it was last season in Serie A where he really piqued the interest of a number of clubs. Osimhen notched 18 goals and six assists in all c o m p e t i – tions as the Naples outfit f i n – ished third in Serie
Related Articles
DStv to beam live GOtv Boxing Night 23
The 23rd edition of the GOtv Boxing Night, scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 11, will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv This edition will stage seven fights across weight categories with a total of 12 boxers on the domestic scene and two from abroad hoping to walk away with the N1million cash […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Brume, Moreno arrive, boost Team Delta
Team Delta was on Wednesday boosted at the ongoing National Sports Festival after the arrival of two of their foreign athletes, Ese Brume and Peter Moreno. Brume is the defending champion of the women Long Jump after winning the gold medal at the last festival in Abuja and will be hoping to repeat the feat […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Qatar 2022: Ronaldo fumes as Serbia snatch draw with Portugal, Belgium held
Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch before fulltime when he was denied a clear stoppage-time winner in a 2-2 draw in Serbia, while Belgium were held 1-1 by the Czech Republic in World Cup qualifiers on Saturday. Ronaldo threw off the captain’s armband and headed for the tunnel when his effort was cleared […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)