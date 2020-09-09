Sports

Man United unveil third kit for new season

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United have unveiled their third kit for the 2020/2021 season.
Designed with adidas, the kit presents a visually distinctive design, inspired by striped jerseys from the club’s history.
“From United’s first striped kit over 100 years ago, to the eye-catching designs of the 1970s and 80s, the latest release aims to provide a fresh update to tradition, while delivering a vibrant new print,” the club said on their website.
“To create this new design, adidas re-drew, hacked and re-imagined combined elements from various jerseys throughout the club’s long history to create a bold new pattern. Utilising United’s iconic club colours of red, white and black, the kit is an original story with a modern update.”
Already a number of Nigerian celebs, are Red Devils’ supporters, have gone on social media wearing the new kit of the 20-time champions of England including DJ Cuppy and Burna Boy, a multiple award winning musician.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Liverpool’s Henderson crowned FWA Footballer of the Year

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jordan Henderson has been crowned Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for the 2019/20 season. The Liverpool captain saw off stiff competition from Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, as well as team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, to claim the honour, reports Sky Sports. Liverpool’s dominance […]
Sports

I brought what Martial and Rashford lack to United –Ighalo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Nigerian International Odion Ighalo says he is a different kind of striker to Manchester United teammates Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. The 31-years-old has been impressive since joining Manchester United from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on a loan deal in January. Ighalo has been able to make most of the opportunities given to him […]
Sports

More confusions trail Osimhen’s Napoli move

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

•Italians outfit insist on fresh negotiation •Deal almost done, Lille chief insists There have been a new twist to the controversy surrounding the mooted move of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to Napoli as the Italian giants insist the negotiation will start all over again after the Lille attacker switched agent. The Nigerian looked set […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: