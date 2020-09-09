Man United unveil third kit for new season

Manchester United have unveiled their third kit for the 2020/2021 season.

Designed with adidas, the kit presents a visually distinctive design, inspired by striped jerseys from the club’s history.

“From United’s first striped kit over 100 years ago, to the eye-catching designs of the 1970s and 80s, the latest release aims to provide a fresh update to tradition, while delivering a vibrant new print,” the club said on their website.

“To create this new design, adidas re-drew, hacked and re-imagined combined elements from various jerseys throughout the club’s long history to create a bold new pattern. Utilising United’s iconic club colours of red, white and black, the kit is an original story with a modern update.”

Already a number of Nigerian celebs, are Red Devils’ supporters, have gone on social media wearing the new kit of the 20-time champions of England including DJ Cuppy and Burna Boy, a multiple award winning musician.

