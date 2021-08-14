Man United vs Leeds: Solkjaer seeks Sancho’s strength to dent Whites

Manchester United will kickstart their Premier League campaign with a testy match against Leeds United at Old Trafford and coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could put faith in his new signing Jadon Sancho to lead a possible rout against the visitors.

The England winger completed a £72.9m deal from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer but missed much of the pre-season campaign as he was on holiday following his participation at Euro 2020, before being struck down with an illness. Solskjaer has previously hinted that Sancho will be on the bench for the game after not being part of the group for a long period, but with Marcus Rashford missing the first three months of the season through injury and Anthony Martial admitting he is a couple of weeks away from full fitness himself, the former Man City and Watford academy man could get the nod from the start.

Following last season’s disappointment with defeat in the Europa League final, and finishing adrift of Manchester City in the Premier League hunt, there’s a hefty expectation for improvement this term. While last term had its drawbacks, it did represent progression for United and the signs are promising for the campaign that lies ahead, with the exciting additions of Sancho and defender Raphael Varane. Having starred for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and in domestic cup success, as well as in appearances for England, Sancho is well accustomed to the big stage. So a packed Old Trafford, although a dream occasion, won’t faze him.

Sancho has the capability to be the driving force in the United attack to propel Solskjaer’s side towards a valuable three points on an opening day. A record of 6 goals in 38 appearances last term, along with 15 assists, is a remarkable return and shows that he has the impact in the final third to be a match-winner. United clearly want Sancho to hit the ground running this season and, should he start this weekend, it will show the faith that Solskjaer has in his new addition. That shouldn’t be too surprising given how long Sancho had been a United target.

A ready-to-go Sancho is a frightening prospect for the rest of the Premier League to deal with and this much his captain Harry Maguire agreed to. He tipped the youngster to be the real star at Old Trafford. “I think he’s been linked with us for a couple of seasons now and it felt a bit like my transfer when I was joining Manchester United, where it didn’t happen one season but the following season we managed to get it over the line. I’m really excited for him, he’s an exceptional talent. He’s the type of player – with the confidence he has – who can be a real star for this club and I feel like in the future and the success we have, he can have a big part to play,” Maguire said.

