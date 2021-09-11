Man United vs Newcastle: Old Trafford bubbles for Ronaldo’s party

It’s going to be a party time for Manchester United faithful Saturday afternoon when one of the greatest footballers of all time Cristiano Ronaldo makes his second debut at the club as the Red Devils host Newcastle at Old Trafford. It is one of the most beautiful stories to see Ronaldo return to the club a dozen years after he left for Real Madrid; he has come back not as the legend of the club but of the beautiful game. Today’s game against Newcastle may not be the biggest across Europe but obviously, no match can compete with it for the spotlight because no footballer arguably commands as much followership as Ronaldo.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that his former teammate would play a part in this game and everyone knows how Ronaldo likes to sizzle in an environment like this. It is a bad situation for Newcastle who are yet to claim victory since the new season started and they can look further for their first set of three points because the new sheriff in town hardly falters on a stage like this. Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during six trophy-laden years with United, before going on to shine with Real and Juventus.

Some pundits have naturally pointed out that Ronaldo is now 36 and has obviously aged since leaving the club for Real Madrid 12 years ago. However, he was the leading scorer in Serie A last term with 29 goals, five more than Romelu Lukaku, and arrives fresh from setting a new world record for international strikes with Portugal.

His late-headed double in a 2-1 defeat of the Republic of Ireland perfectly highlighted how the hunger, desire and sheer will to win remain undiminished. Ronaldo’s return to Manchester came after Solskjaer had already strengthened his squad with swoops for England forward Jadon Sancho and France defender Raphael Varane.

United will be expected to challenge champions Manchester City for the title after such a productive transfer window. Solskjaer believes Ronaldo will add a higher level of quality to the squad, both physically and mentally, as they look to win the first trophy of the Norwegian’s reign. “We have grown as a group the last few years.

The determination, the desire, the focus has improved over time and bit by bit,” he said. “Even like bringing Raphael (Varane) in, he’s come in with a winner’s mentality, an unbelievable focus. “Then of course Cristiano comes in as well and there’s no place to hide when you’ve got winners like them. You can’t go into training and give 95 percent or not being focused.”

