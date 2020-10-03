Man United vs Tottenham: Van de Beek can bite Spurs

Donny van de Beek is still the only Manchester United signing this summer and the Dutch will look forward to starting his first English Premier League tie when the Red Devils host Tottenham today (Saturday). The midfielder knew he was going to fight for his place in the starstudded United midfield when he joined from Ajax last month and the 23-year-old has hit the ground running when he scored on his debut against Crystal Palace last month.

The Red Devils suffered that devastating home loss but supporters could take consolation in the performance of their new acquisition. Just when club faithful thought coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would show more trust in him on the basis of his performance in his debut match for the next game against Brighton, the manager only handed him an eight-minute cameo in the 3-2 EPL win at the Amex Stadium. However, the coach named the youngster in his starting 11 against Brighton in the Carabao Cup a few days later and the midfielder once again impressed as the Red Devils prevailed 3-0 away at the Amex. Van de Beek showcased his class once again as he set up Juan Mata for United’s second of the night.

This gave Manchester United the cushion to be more comfortable against a plucky Seagulls side. Following his arrival, fans living in fantasy land began to think of potential midfield line ups which included Van de Beek alongside Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

However, that was simply never going to work based on competition for places. When Pogba and Fernandes play, which is likely to be all the time if they’re fit, one can be tempted to think that there is no place for Van de Beek. However, the midfielder is fast proving himself to be undroppable and the coach is looking forward to handing him more playing time.

“He’s got very high footballing intelligence and tactically he’s gone through the Ajax system,” Solskjaer said. “Dutch football is tactical – he knows football, he’s got his head screwed on. “He’s a different type of left-sided player compared to Dan James and Marcus Rashford, but coming inside and finding good pockets, why not?” Solskjaer said Van de Beek’s versatility made him a manager ’s dream, adding: “He can play loads of different positions, which sometimes is a strength for a player.

“I remember myself sometimes, rightwing, left-wing centre forward, No. 10 – Donny is one the coach will always look to have in a squad.” The midfielder can really be a big problem for Tottenham and Spurs coach Jose Mourinho would have to find a way of neutralising him.

