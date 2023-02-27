Sports

Man United win Carabao Cup to end six-year trophy wait

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Manchester United yesterday claimed their first trophy since 2017 with victory over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley. Newcastle’s own wait for silverware, stretching back to 1969, goes on after two goals inside six minutes in the first half established Manchester United’s superiority and set them on their to the first success under manager Erik ten Hag.

Casemiro broke the deadlock after 33 minutes when he headed home Luke Shaw’s free-kick. His side doubled their advantage after Sven Botman deflected Marcus Rashford’s shot out of the reach of Newcastle’s stand-in keeper Loris Karius, deputising for the suspended Nick Pope.

Newcastle attempted to rally in the second half, but the goals have dried up at the wrong time for Eddie Howe’s men. It meant Manchester United were back in the honours after last tasting success six years ago when lifting the Europa League under Jose Mourinho, and also winning this competition in the same campaign. United’s renaissance under Ten Hag now has tangible reward in the shape of a trophy,  with the power to add more this season.

The Dutchman’s strong leadership and tactical acumen has transformed them since that nightmare opening to the season when they lost at home to Brighton and shipped four first-half goals in a humiliating loss at Brentford. The arrival of the outstanding Casemiro, the superb development of the combative Lisandro Martinez and Rashford’s rejuvenation have helped to make the Old Trafford outfit a serious proposition again.

They were not at their best, but once they took control of this final they did not let Newcastle back in – and this was very much a case of mission accomplished. At the heart of it all was Casemiro, a genuinely transformative acquisition.

The Brazilian not only made the crucial contribution with the opening goal, but stamped his years of trophy-winning experience with Real Madrid all over this showpiece with his expert positioning and authority.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

D’ Tigress suffer narrow defeat to US in opener

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s female Basketball team DTigress suffered 72-81 defeat in the opening Group B game to USA team at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games DTigress who had lost by 31 points to their US opponent in Las Vegas in a friendly game, gave a good account of themselves.   Nigeria took the lead in the […]
Sports

EPL: Mount scores hat-trick as Chelsea put seven past Norwich

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mason Mount scored a hat-trick as Premier League leaders Chelsea thrashed bottom club Norwich at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s side were 2-0 ahead inside 18 minutes as Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored their first goals of the season, with Mount turning provider to set up Reece James for a third goal before half-time, reports […]
Sports

Nivea Men boosts HIFL for next season

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The organisers of Higher Institution Football League (HiFL), PACE Sports and EntertainmentMarketing Ltd (PSEM) have confirmed that one of the world’s largest skincare manufacturer, Beiersdorf, has joined the league of sponsors of Nigeria’s largest private collegiate football competition.   With the sponsorship deal, Beiersdorf Nigeria is set to sponsor HiFL with one of its foremost […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica