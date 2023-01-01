Man United’s Anthony pays tribute to Pele with special shirt

Antony paid tribute to Pele with a special message under his Manchester United shirt at Molineux on Saturday.

The Red Devil’s no.21 lifted his shirt before kick-off as both sets of players took part in a minute’s applause for the Brazilian legend, who sadly passed away on Thursday. On Antony’s t-shirt under his United top was a hand-written message in Portuguese saying: “Descanse em paz, Pele”, which translates to “Rest in peace, Pele”.

A number of United players have paid tribute to the 82-year-old since his sad passing and Erik ten Hag spoke to Man United media about his admiration for Pele on Friday.

“One of the biggest [players], maybe the biggest ever, has passed away and I send my condolences to his family and to the whole community of football,” said the boss.

“We [have] lost a big personality, a great football player, a winner of three World Cup titles which is massive and over 1000 goals. “He was very elegant and I think he changed the game. He

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...