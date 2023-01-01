Sports

Man United’s Anthony pays tribute to Pele with special shirt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Antony paid tribute to Pele with a special message under his Manchester United shirt at Molineux on Saturday.

The Red Devil’s no.21 lifted his shirt before kick-off as both sets of players took part in a minute’s applause for the Brazilian legend, who sadly passed away on Thursday. On Antony’s t-shirt under his United top was a hand-written message in Portuguese saying: “Descanse em paz, Pele”, which translates to “Rest in peace, Pele”.

A number of United players have paid tribute to the 82-year-old since his sad passing and Erik ten Hag spoke to Man United media about his admiration for Pele on Friday.

“One of the biggest [players], maybe the biggest ever, has passed away and I send my condolences to his family and to the whole community of football,” said the boss.

“We [have] lost a big personality, a great football player, a winner of three World Cup titles which is massive and over 1000 goals. “He was very elegant and I think he changed the game. He

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Chelsea fight back in thrilling Liverpool draw

Posted on Author Reporter

Chelsea came from two goals down to claim a point against Covid-hit Liverpool in a breathless Premier League classic at Stamford Bridge that did little for either side’s hopes of chasing down leaders Manchester City. Liverpool stormed into a two-goal lead as Sadio Mane, perhaps fortunate to escape with only a booking for an elbow […]
Sports

Two penalties seal Eagles’ victory against Liberia

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nigeria, Cape Verde in make or mar match on final day   Two penalties goals in each half of the game secured a 2-0 win for the Super Eagles against the Lone Stars of Liberia in a Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier played in Tangier, Morocco on Saturday. Victor Osimhen scored the first penalty […]
Sports

Lacklustre Eagles limp into World Cup playoff

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles, on Tuesday, posted another dismal showing in front of their fans in Lagos as they laboured to a 1-1 daw with Cape Verde which still earned them qualification into the last round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. They finished as Group C leaders with 13 points after six games.   Striker […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica