Man United’s Chong joins Werder Bremen on season-long loan

Manchester United’s Dutch winger Tahith Chong has joined German side Werder Bremen on loan for the 2020-21 season.

The 20-year-old signed a new contract at Old Trafford in March, running until June 2022.

The Netherlands Under-21 player joined United’s academy in 2016 from Feyenoord and made his senior debut in July 2018. “Chong is set to gain valuable first-team experience by joining Bremen,” his club announced in a statement.

“Everyone at United wishes Tahith the best of luck with his season-long loan spell.” Chong has seen his first-team appearances limited at United and last played when he came off the bench in the victory over LASK in the Europa League last-16 tie in July.

The Bremen squad are currently in a pre-season training for the new Bundesliga campaign, which is set to start on September 18.

Florian Kohfeldt’s side finished 16th last season but avoided going down after winning the relegation play-off against Bundesliga 2 side Heidenheim on the away goals rule.

Like this: Like Loading...