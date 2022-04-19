Sports

Man United’s Fernandes unhurt in car crash

Midfielder Fernandes, 27, is unhurt after an incident involving his Porsche near the club’s Carrington training base – and he is expected to train as usual today.

 

It is believed the other parties in the collision, which is thought to have taken place close to the player’s Cheshire home, are also unscathed.

 

Pictures that emerged from the scene showed the vehicle – worth £90,000 – damaged on the driver’s side, with two cars visibly battered down a narrow road.

 

The second car, a Volkswagen, appears to have careered into a fence, with the driver’s door hanging open. Debris was also scattered across the tarmac. Inside, the front airbags look to have burst out, while  the right-hand wheel was badly buckled and forced in against the frame, which displayed large scuff marks.

 

