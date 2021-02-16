Sports

Man United’s Greenwood signs two-year extension to 2025

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Striker Mason Greenwood has extended his contract with Manchester United until June 2025, with the option of a further year.

The 19-year-old, who made his senior debut for England last September, was already under contract until June 2023.

Greenwood is a product of United’s youth academy and has been with the club since the age of seven, reports the BBC.

He has scored four goals in 18 starts this season, giving him a total of 21 goals in 82 games for the Red Devils.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed Greenwood his first-team debut in March 2019, at the age of 17 years and 156 days.

The Bradford-born youngster had 17 goals in all competitions during the 2019-20 season, and his latest goal came in the FA Cup win over Liverpool last month.

Greenwood made his international debut along with Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden during England’s 1-0 Nations League win over Iceland last September, but both then had to leave the squad after a breach of coronavirus quarantine guidelines.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Sit tight syndrome, bane of Nigeria’s football’ – Adamawa FC boss

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Adamawa United Chairman Emmanuel Zira, has identified the inability of football administrators to relinquish positions easily as the major problem of the country’s football administration. Zira who spoke as a Guest of the FCT Football Update Personality Interview Segment was of the opinion that if a considerate time in leadership positions are provided in the […]
Sports

Allardyce ready to ring changes as West Brom flop again

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sam Allardyce looks set to make some major changes after his West Bromwich Albion side crashed to another embarrassing defeat, hammered 4-0 by Arsenal to round off a tough Christmas period for the relegation-threatened Baggies. West Brom have picked up a single point in Allardyce’s four games in charge, conceding 13 goals and looking […]
Sports

UEFA League draw: Liverpool face Ajax; Man Utd tackle PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

    Premier League champions Liverpool will face Ajax in the Champions League group stage this season. Chelsea are in a group with Europa League winners Sevilla, while Manchester City will face Porto. Manchester United have been drawn against Paris St-Germain, who they knocked out in the last 16 in 2018-19, reports the BBC. Meanwhile […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica