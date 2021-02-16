Man United’s Greenwood signs two-year extension to 2025

Striker Mason Greenwood has extended his contract with Manchester United until June 2025, with the option of a further year.

The 19-year-old, who made his senior debut for England last September, was already under contract until June 2023.

Greenwood is a product of United’s youth academy and has been with the club since the age of seven, reports the BBC.

He has scored four goals in 18 starts this season, giving him a total of 21 goals in 82 games for the Red Devils.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed Greenwood his first-team debut in March 2019, at the age of 17 years and 156 days.

The Bradford-born youngster had 17 goals in all competitions during the 2019-20 season, and his latest goal came in the FA Cup win over Liverpool last month.

Greenwood made his international debut along with Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden during England’s 1-0 Nations League win over Iceland last September, but both then had to leave the squad after a breach of coronavirus quarantine guidelines.

