MAN urges FG, states to synergise for economic stability

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has asked federal and state governments to work in harmony to improve and stabilise the nation’s ailing economy. MAN President, Mansur Ahmed, gave the advice in Ibadan, Oyo State, during the 39th Annual General Meeting of the association comprising Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states, which was held in Ibadan.

According to him, to avoid the unpleasant consequences of economic recession reversal against the modest progress recorded since the recent setback occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary for state and federal governments to work in synergy and carry stakeholders along in fashioning appropriate strategies to improve and stabilise the economy.

