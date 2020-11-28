News

MAN urges FG to reopen borders, decries huge losses in manufacturing costs

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Following the Federal Government’s recent position to re-open the Nigerian land borders, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has insisted that it is very pertinent for government to look into that direction for manufacturing sector to contribute to Nigeria’s gross domestic product. MAN said reviewing the status of the border closure is pertinent and in line with the core objective of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) protocol, which is premised on liberalization of intra-regional trade in Africa. In addition, the association noted that the one year after land border closure has seen some sectors record sharp decline.

In particular, the Export Group of the Association clearly suffered huge losses due to logistics issues occasioned by the closure. Making these known in Lagos yesterday in reaction to the FG’s plans to re-open land borders soon, the President of MAN, Engr, Mansur Ahmed, explained that the association strongly recommends that the prevailing situation with regard to the closure of Nigeria’s land borders should be reconsidered. Ahmed said it is now one year since the government closed its land borders for clearly justifiable reasons – the flagrant disregard for international, political and economic protocols by our neighboring countries which needed to be addressed.

Ahmed said: “MAN welcomed and commended this bold step.Thus far, we believe that progress has been made on the issue. “Therefore, MAN is of the view that a review on the status of the border closure is pertinent and in line with the core objective of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) protocol which is premised on liberalization of intra-regional trade in Africa. Continuing, he stated that “Since the closure, the association has conducted a research with its members, the outcome is that some sectors had considerable increase in their productivity, while some sectors recorded sharp decline.

“In particular, the Export Group of the Association clearly suffered huge losses due to logistics issues occasioned by the closure as it takes an average of eight weeks for the carriers to ship and truck goods within countries in the same region vis-à-vis trucking through the land border, which takes an average of 7-10days. In addition, he added that: “Furthermore, the increased traffic through our sea Port as a result of the closure has increased the perennial congestion at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports leading to greater challenges to exporters and increased demurrages cost and other Port levies. “Some manufacturers who export to neighboring African countries had to close down their export segments due to the border closure which discouraged long-term investments and affected the economy.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fuel price hike: PLAC urges NASS to pass PIB

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) has called on the National Assembly, to urgently pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in view of the full deregulation of the petroleum sector by the Federal Government and the attendant fuel price increase The Executive Director of the Centre, Mr. Clement Nwankwo, made the call while answering […]
News

Sanwo-Olu, wife celebrate Sallah with patients, health workers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke, yesterday visited the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Broad Street and some other hospitals in different parts of the state, to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with in-patients and health practitioners. The governor and his wife while at the various hospitals chatted with the patients and the medical personnel, […]
News

Internal security: Retired Directors’ Forum commends DGSS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Forum of the Department of State Services’ (DSS) Retired Directors (FORD), has lauded the DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, over what they described as his sterling leadership that has continued to refocus the Agency since assumption of office in September, 2018. The Forum said the development had raised the morale of staff, thus enhancing productivity […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: