MAN urges FG to reopen borders, decries huge losses in manufacturing costs

Following the Federal Government’s recent position to re-open the Nigerian land borders, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has insisted that it is very pertinent for government to look into that direction for manufacturing sector to contribute to Nigeria’s gross domestic product. MAN said reviewing the status of the border closure is pertinent and in line with the core objective of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) protocol, which is premised on liberalization of intra-regional trade in Africa. In addition, the association noted that the one year after land border closure has seen some sectors record sharp decline.

In particular, the Export Group of the Association clearly suffered huge losses due to logistics issues occasioned by the closure. Making these known in Lagos yesterday in reaction to the FG’s plans to re-open land borders soon, the President of MAN, Engr, Mansur Ahmed, explained that the association strongly recommends that the prevailing situation with regard to the closure of Nigeria’s land borders should be reconsidered. Ahmed said it is now one year since the government closed its land borders for clearly justifiable reasons – the flagrant disregard for international, political and economic protocols by our neighboring countries which needed to be addressed.

Ahmed said: “MAN welcomed and commended this bold step.Thus far, we believe that progress has been made on the issue. “Therefore, MAN is of the view that a review on the status of the border closure is pertinent and in line with the core objective of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) protocol which is premised on liberalization of intra-regional trade in Africa. Continuing, he stated that “Since the closure, the association has conducted a research with its members, the outcome is that some sectors had considerable increase in their productivity, while some sectors recorded sharp decline.

“In particular, the Export Group of the Association clearly suffered huge losses due to logistics issues occasioned by the closure as it takes an average of eight weeks for the carriers to ship and truck goods within countries in the same region vis-à-vis trucking through the land border, which takes an average of 7-10days. In addition, he added that: “Furthermore, the increased traffic through our sea Port as a result of the closure has increased the perennial congestion at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports leading to greater challenges to exporters and increased demurrages cost and other Port levies. “Some manufacturers who export to neighboring African countries had to close down their export segments due to the border closure which discouraged long-term investments and affected the economy.”

