MAN urges Tinubu to rejig economy, tackle insecurity

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said the incoming administration is expected to hit the ground running in its efforts to reset the economy upon the assumption of office on May 29. MAN in a statement on the association’s expectations from the new administration stated that all eyes would be on the Bola Tinubu administration to turn the economy around. Director-General Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who signed the release, stated that MAN expected minimal downtime in governance, seeing that the new administration settles down and makes the needed appointments in good time by selecting the right people. Ajayi-Kadir explained that the real issues before the new incoming administration was the overarching priorities of the country’s security and the economy in general. According to him, since the association’s area of interest is the economy, there should be a realisation that the economy is in a parlous state and needs a quick rejig. The body said: “A change in administration is usually greeted with expectations, particularly when it was preceded by the electioneering when promises are made by the candidates of the various parties.
