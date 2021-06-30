Sports

Man Utd agree £73m fee with Dortmund for England winger Sancho

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United have agreed a fee in principle of 85m euros (£73m) with Borussia Dortmund for England winger Jadon Sancho.
The 21-year-old, who is yet to have a medical or agree personal terms, is expected to sign a five-year deal with the option of a sixth.
The transfer fee, payable over five equal instalments, will see Sancho become the second-most expensive English player of all time behind Harry Maguire, who joined United from Leicester for £80m in 2019, reports the BBC.
The news will be welcomed by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who wants to build on United’s progress last season.
They finished runners-up to Premier League champions Manchester City and reached the Europa League final, losing to Villarreal.
The United boss has identified four key positions he wants to improve: right side of his midfield, then the central defensive, midfield and attacking areas.
Sancho fills the first of those.
The news brings to an end a long chase for the Londoner, who joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.
United expected to sign him last summer but could not agree a fee.
Sancho scored 50 goals and registered 57 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund, scoring twice in the German Cup final to help the Bundesliga side to a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in May.
He has won 20 caps for England since his international debut in 2018, scoring three goals, and was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
How Sancho compares to Man Utd attackers
Sancho’s move to Old Trafford will see him link up with Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in what could prove a formidable attack for Solskjaer’s side.
Sancho scored 16 goals in all competitions during the 2020-21 season, five fewer than Rashford, but four more than Greenwood, and nine more than Martial. Cavani, who joined United on a free transfer last year after leaving Paris St-Germain, netted 17.
In four seasons at Dortmund, Sancho notched 57 assists and created 65 big chances, more than Rashford, Martial, Greenwood and Cavani during the same period.
Sancho also stacks up well when compared to some of the biggest names in Europe.
Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only seven players have more combined goals and assists than the England international. Of those players, only Barcelona’s Lionel Messi (43) has created more goals than Sancho (41) in that time.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

West Brom score 5 to hand Tuchel first Chelsea defeat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson scored twice as struggling West Brom overwhelmed 10-man Chelsea and emphatically ended the 14-match unbeaten start to Thomas Tuchel’s tenure at Stamford Bridge. The Baggies were as brilliant as the Blues, who had Thiago Silva sent off in the 29th minute, were abject.   The result moves the 19th-placed side […]
Sports

Maradona was incomparable, says Pele

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pele has described Diego Maradona as “incomparable”, while expressing his belief that the death of his “great friend” should teach the world to “admire each other more” and spread a little more love. The sporting world was shaken last week when A r g e n – tina great M a r a – dona […]
Sports

EPL: Pogba strike sends Man Utd top with win at Burnley

Posted on Author Reporter

*Iwobi scores in Everton win *Sheff Utd beat Newcastle for first three points Paul Pogba’s second-half volley was enough to give Manchester United victory at Burnley and send them three points clear at the top of the Premier League. United dominated a contest in which Burnley failed to register a single shot on target until […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica