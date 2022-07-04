Sports

Man Utd agree deal to sign Eriksen – Reports

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, according to reports on Monday.

United manager Erik ten Hag made the three-year contract offer to Eriksen after the Dane’s impressive comeback with Brentford.

The 30-year-old is reported to have a verbal agreement with United and will officially complete his move to Old Trafford after a medical.

Eriksen’s impending switch to United completes an incredible return after his brush with death last year.

He had a cardiac arrest on the pitch in Copenhagen while playing for Denmark at the European Championship and was forced to leave Inter Milan after recovering due to Serie A health regulations.

Eriksen, fitted with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator, proved his form and fitness during a loan spell at Brentford in the second half of last season.

He played 11 times in the Premier League for Brentford, scoring once and providing four assists.

Eriksen was also targeted by his former club Tottenham, but was impressed by Ten Hag after training with Ajax as part of his return to football following the cardiac arrest.

Ten Hag, who took charge at United in the close-season after leaving Ajax, is looking to revamp his new team after they finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last term.

United missed out on a place in this season’s Champions League and could see Cristiano Ronaldo depart after the Portugal striker reportedly demanded a move to a team in Europe’s elite club competition.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

World Cup: Ugbade targets FIFA U-17 trophy

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Golden Eaglets Head Coach, Nduka Ugbade, has set the target to become the first person to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup as player, assistant and head coach. Ugbade in 1985 captained Nigeria to win the maiden edition of the tournament after Nigeria defeated West Germany 2-0 in the final.   He also won it […]
Sports

Klopp’s mentor Rangnick brings studious approach to Man Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United’s new interim manager Ralf Rangnick once mentored Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel and now “The Professor” will use his studious approach to revive his troubled Premier League club. United hired Rangnick on Monday after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last week following a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford that featured the kind […]
Sports

Ministry appeals court judgement on AFN crisis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has filed a formal appeal against the declarative judgement of an Abuja high court made in favour of Engineer Ibrahim Gusau against the Olamide George led board of the Atheletics Federation of Nigeria . According to the Director, Legal services of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Barrister […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica