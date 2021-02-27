Sports

Man Utd announces partnership with StarTimes, to offer MUTV in Africa

Millions of Manchester United fans in Africa will gain access to MUTV under an agreement with StarTimes, the continent’s leading digital TV operator. StarTimes will distribute MUTV to subscribers in over 30 countries across sub-Saharan African, representing the biggest agreement of its kind by Manchester United in the region. Viewers in countries including Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Ghana will receive exclusive Manchester United content 24 hours-a-day via StarTimes platforms.

MUTV is the world’s leading football club TV channel, featuring first team and Academy games, live manager’s press conferences, player interviews, awardwinning documentaries and news. StarTimes has 13 million subscribers through its DVB digital TV service and 20 million users of its OTT streaming service, widening access to top-quality digital entertainment throughout sub-Saharan Africa. Phil Lynch, Chief Executive of Media, Manchester United, said: “We are proud to have hundreds of millions of passionate fans in Africa and this long-term agreement will allow them to get closer to the club through MUTV’s exclusive, roundthe- clock content from Old Trafford and the AON Training Complex.

“MUTV is one of our most important channels for engaging with fans around the world, whether through linear or directto- consumer streaming platforms, and we are excited to be significantly increasing its reach through our new partner, StarTimes, in Africa.”

