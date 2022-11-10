Man Utd beat Villa to reach EFL Cup fourth round

Teenage winger Alejandro Garnacho took centre stage as Manchester United came from behind to beat Aston Villa in a thrilling Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford.

Villa led twice as the second half sparked into life after a tepid opening period, reports the BBC.

But Garnacho’s appearance off the bench a minute after Diogo Dalot’s own goal changed the dynamic of the contest.

The young Argentine ran directly at the Villa defence and they could not cope.

After Marcus Rashford levelled, Garnacho steered Robin Olsen’s wayward pass into the path of Bruno Fernandes, whose shot deflected in off Tyrone Mings

Then it was Garnacho who delivered the superb left-wing cross that Scott McTominay turned home to ensure United’s progression into the last 16.

RESULT

Man Utd 4 – 2 Aston Villa

