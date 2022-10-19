Sports

Man Utd boss Ten Hag wants focus on football, not contracts

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants his players to focus on their performances and not be distracted by contract talks, with Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and Marcus Rashford among those in the final year of their deals.

The trio, who all played in United’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle on Sunday, have an option to extend their contracts by a year.

“In this moment, we only think about performing, we have a lot of games to go so I don’t want to get interfered by talks,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“We have to focus on football, on performances and not negotiating, so that’s what we’ll do now.”

When asked if being out of contract could give players an added incentive to perform, Ten Hag said, “some players get motivated when they play for a contract if you mean that, but it’s not that.

“We work on the way we play, we work on the culture and we need, of course, quality players who are highly motivated. Such players, we are looking for, and luckily, we have them in the squad …”

United, who are fifth in the Premier League, host Tottenham Hotspur later on Wednesday.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Qatar 2022 Race: Eagles land in Mindelo, tackle Cape Verde today

Posted on Author Peter Sonibare

Musa delighted with 100th cap prospect   The Super Eagles’ contingent for Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying tango with the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde landed on the island of Mindelo on Monday morning, after a four-hour flight from Lagos aboard a special jet of Air Peace airline.   There were 21 players […]
Sports

Anti-China forces are stirring trouble ahead of Beijing Olympics – Global Times

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Winter Olympics in Beijing next year will be a “rite of passage” for China to become a mature major power, the state-backed Global Times said in an editorial on Tuesday, alleging that anti-Chinese forces were trying to make trouble. Referring to comments made by the United States that it might consider a diplomatic […]
Sports

Gobet247 debuts in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The burgeoning betting industry will inevitably experience an intense revolution when Gobet247 makes its grand entry into the Nigerian market on May 14, 2022, the new betting firm has said. Gobet247, a Nigerian company, said it is committed to rewarding the passion of Nigerians by creating a world-class and hassle-free experience for the betting populace. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica