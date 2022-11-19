Man Utd explore legal action to force Ronaldo exit

Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at the club.

It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview, reports the BBC.

He has just over seven months remaining on his £500,000-a-week contract.

United could terminate the Portuguese forward’s contract, which would leave him free to sign for another club when the transfer window opens in January.

It is understood they are loath to offer the 37-year-old any kind of pay-off given how strongly they feel about the situation.

The club want the matter dealt with quickly to avoid it spilling over into the second half of the season.

In his interview, Ronaldo said he felt “betrayed by the club” and stated he had “no respect” for Ten Hag, adding he felt he was being forced out of the club.

United responded on Friday with a statement to say they have “initiated appropriate steps” in response.

Ronaldo will captain Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar, with their opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday.

He has not played because of an unspecified illness since he captained United in their 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa on November 6.

Ronaldo was dropped for the Premier League game at Chelsea last month by Ten Hag after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham three days earlier.

The Red Devils, who beat Fulham 2-1 on Sunday, are fifth in the Premier League in Ten Hag’s first season as manager.

How Ronaldo controversy has unfolded

It has been quite the week at Manchester United and for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since details of his much-publicised interview with Morgan emerged, it has felt like one drama after another as additional parts of their chat became public as the week went on.

Here’s a quick guide to what has been said and by who:

• Ronaldo said he feels “betrayed” by United, that the club had shown no “evolution” and that he was being forced out.

• As more of his interview is released he says United’s owners “don’t care about the club”.

• The club acknowledges his interview and says it will “consider its response after the full facts have been established”.

• United defender Raphael Varane says the situation “affects” all of the players.

• Ronaldo explains he was “close” to joining Manchester City but his “heart” took him back to United.

• Morgan says Ronaldo is “very happy with the way things have played out” when reflecting on their interview.

• United legend Peter Schmeichel says he still believes in “fairytales” and hopes Ronaldo can have a future at the club.

• Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says the club must terminate Ronaldo’s contract.

• Ronaldo reveals he rejected a £305m deal to join a Saudi Arabian club in the summer.

• He said he turned it down as he was “happy” at Old Trafford and “motivated to do a great season”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...