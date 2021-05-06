Sports

Man Utd face fixtures’ congestion as scrapped Liverpool tie now holds May 13

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United face the nightmare prospect of a run of three matches in little over 100 hours in the coming week, culminating in their rearranged fixture with Liverpool.
Their postponed home Premier League match against Liverpool has been rearranged for May 13, the league said on Wednesday (May 5).
The match was called off on Sunday after United fans protesting against the club’s American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The rescheduling of the game means United must play two games in the space of two days as their home game against Leicester City has been moved forward a day to May 11.
United’s penultimate league game at home to Fulham has been scheduled for May 18, allowing the club to host a limited number of fans in line with the government’s plan to ease lockdown restrictions in England.
Liverpool’s trip to West Bromwich Albion will take place on May 16 as planned.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Spurs re-sign Bale on loan

Posted on Author Reporter

Tottenham have re-signed Wales forward Gareth Bale from Spanish champions Real Madrid on a season-long loan. Bale, 31, left Spurs for a then world record £85m in 2013 and went on to score more than 100 goals and win four Champions Leagues with Real. He originally joined Tottenham as a 17-year-old from Southampton in 2007 […]
Sports

Former NFF GS, Omokhaye, passes on at 87

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (then Nigeria Football Association), Mr. Herbert Omokhaye, died on Wednesday morning at the age of 87. He died two months to his 88th birthday. Omokhaye, who served the nation’s football-governing body between 1964 and 1965, was described as a man of “high integrity, equanimity and dignified […]
Sports

Solskjær slams critics after Red Devils make top four

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ole Gunnar Solskjær has taken a swipe at his critics after leading Manchester United back into the Champions League, saying their gloomy forecasts had driven him on. Solskjær’s team won 2-0 at Leicester on the final day to secure a third-placed finish – an achievement that had been hard to predict with any certainty at the end of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica