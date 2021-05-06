Man Utd face fixtures’ congestion as scrapped Liverpool tie now holds May 13

Manchester United face the nightmare prospect of a run of three matches in little over 100 hours in the coming week, culminating in their rearranged fixture with Liverpool.

Their postponed home Premier League match against Liverpool has been rearranged for May 13, the league said on Wednesday (May 5).

The match was called off on Sunday after United fans protesting against the club’s American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The rescheduling of the game means United must play two games in the space of two days as their home game against Leicester City has been moved forward a day to May 11.

United’s penultimate league game at home to Fulham has been scheduled for May 18, allowing the club to host a limited number of fans in line with the government’s plan to ease lockdown restrictions in England.

Liverpool’s trip to West Bromwich Albion will take place on May 16 as planned.

Like this: Like Loading...