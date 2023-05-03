Man Utd Legend, Ferdinand Inducted Into Premier League Hall Of Fame

The former England defender, Rio Ferdinand who made just over 500 appearances across spells with West Ham, Leeds, Manchester United and Queen Park Rangers FC has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

He kept 189 clean sheets and won the league title six times, all of those coming after he broke the British transfer record with his move to Old Trafford.

Ferdinand is the first playing inductee of 2023, with Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger who are the first managers to be inducted and were also announced this year.

Two more players will be announced to join Ferdinand later on Wednesday.

