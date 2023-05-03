Sports

Man Utd Legend, Ferdinand Inducted Into Premier League Hall Of Fame

The former England defender, Rio Ferdinand who made just over 500 appearances across spells with West Ham, Leeds, Manchester United and Queen Park Rangers FC has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

He kept 189 clean sheets and won the league title six times, all of those coming after he broke the British transfer record with his move to Old Trafford.

Ferdinand is the first playing inductee of 2023, with Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger who are the first managers to be inducted and were also announced this year.

Two more players will be announced to join Ferdinand later on Wednesday.

Other Members who have attained this title are:

Player/ Manager

Club(s)

Inducted

Alan Shearer

Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United

2021

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

2021

Eric Cantona

Leeds United, Manchester United

2021

Roy Keane

Nottingham Forest, Manchester United

2021

Frank Lampard

West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City

2021

Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal

2021

David Beckham

Manchester United

2021

Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

2021

Wayne Rooney

Everton, Manchester United

2022

Patrick Vieira

Arsenal, Manchester City

2022

Ian Wright

Arsenal, West Ham

2022

Peter Schmeichel

Manchester United, Aston Villa, Manchester City

2022

Paul Scholes

Manchester United

2022

Didier Drogba

Chelsea

2022

Vincent Kompany

Manchester City

2022

Sergio Aguero

Manchester City

2022

Alex Ferguson

Manchester United

2023

Arsene Wenger

Arsenal

2023

Rio Ferdinand

West Ham, Leeds United, Manchester United, QPR

2023

