Man Utd Legend, Ferdinand Inducted Into Premier League Hall Of Fame

The former England defender, Rio Ferdinand who made just over 500 appearances across spells with West Ham, Leeds, Manchester United and Queen Park Rangers FC has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.
He kept 189 clean sheets and won the league title six times, all of those coming after he broke the British transfer record with his move to Old Trafford.
Ferdinand is the first playing inductee of 2023, with Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger who are the first managers to be inducted and were also announced this year.
Two more players will be announced to join Ferdinand later on Wednesday.
Other Members who have attained this title are:
|
Player/ Manager
|
Club(s)
|
Inducted
|
Alan Shearer
|
Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United
|
2021
|
Thierry Henry
|
Arsenal
|
2021
|
Eric Cantona
|
Leeds United, Manchester United
|
2021
|
Roy Keane
|
Nottingham Forest, Manchester United
|
2021
|
Frank Lampard
|
West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City
|
2021
|
Dennis Bergkamp
|
Arsenal
|
2021
|
David Beckham
|
Manchester United
|
2021
|
Steven Gerrard
|
Liverpool
|
2021
|
Wayne Rooney
|
Everton, Manchester United
|
2022
|
Patrick Vieira
|
Arsenal, Manchester City
|
2022
|
Ian Wright
|
Arsenal, West Ham
|
2022
|
Peter Schmeichel
|
Manchester United, Aston Villa, Manchester City
|
2022
|
Paul Scholes
|
Manchester United
|
2022
|
Didier Drogba
|
Chelsea
|
2022
|
Vincent Kompany
|
Manchester City
|
2022
|
Sergio Aguero
|
Manchester City
|
2022
|
Alex Ferguson
|
Manchester United
|
2023
|
Arsene Wenger
|
Arsenal
|
2023
|
Rio Ferdinand
|
West Ham, Leeds United, Manchester United, QPR
|
2023