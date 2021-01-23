Sports

Man Utd , Liverpool, Atletico Madrid vs Valencia live on GOtv

SuperSport viewers on GOtv can look forward to action from the 2020-21 FA Cup, La Liga and Serie A this weekend, with matches scheduled for 22-25 January 2021. The pick of fourth round matches in the FA Cup is definitely the meeting of Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford. The traditional rivals met recently in a key Premier League clash and a renewal of hostilities so soon is a real treat for fans.

This will air live on Sunday at 6pm on SS Football (channel 31). The Red Devils and the Merseysiders last met in the FA Cup back in January 2012, with ‘Pool claiming a 2-1 home win thanks to goals from Daniel Agger and Dirk Kuyt. SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches for this round sees Atletico Madrid host Valencia at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, which will air at 9pm on SS La Liga (channel 32).

The Rojiblancos defeated Los Che 1-0 at Estadio de Mestalla in the teams’ most recent clash, in November last year, with a late own goal from Toni Lobato deciding the clash. Manager Diego Simeone has urged his team to remain focused as they continue to be the favourites for the La Liga title. Atletico’s fellow heavyweights and title contenders, Real Madrid and Barcelona, face tricky away games as they tackle Deportivo Alaves and Elche respectively on Saturday. Both matches will air on SS La Liga (channel 32) at 9pm and 4:15pm respectively. Barca manager, Ronald Koeman has been a man under fire through most of the season but is hoping to win more favour with fans.

