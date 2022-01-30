Man Utd midfielder Van de Beek set to join Everton on loan

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is set to join Everton on loan.

Van de Beek has been told by Ralf Rangnick he can leave Old Trafford until the end of the season after a lack of game time, reports the BBC.

Crystal Palace were also interested in the Dutchman, while there were enquiries from abroad.

However, Van de Beek has decided to link up with Frank Lampard, who is expected to be confirmed as Everton’s new manager.

The former Chelsea boss has been offered the job on Merseyside after Rafael Benitez was fired in January.

Van de Beek is targeting more minutes after only being given four Premier League starts since joining United from Ajax for £35m in 2020.

He would be covering the midfield position in Everton’s injury-stricken squad.

Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph have all been sidelined until March.

