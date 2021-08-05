Man Utd open talks with agent of Atletico midfielder, Saul

Manchester United are in talks with the agent of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The Manchester Evening News says United have made contact with the agent of Saul over a possible transfer.

It’s been an excellent summer of business so far for United with the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund all sewn up and the arrival of Raphael Varane imminent.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t satisfied there, however, and is still hoping to make some more additions to his squad.

As well as right-back Kieran Trippier, United are also looking to sign another centre-midfielder this summer and the need for one could get even more pressing with Paul Pogba’s future in doubt.

United’s top target has been Declan Rice but with West Ham United demanding a fee in the region of £100million, they have been priced out of that move for now and have been linked with alternatives instead.

One such player is Atletico Madrid star Saul, who has been a mainstay in Diego Simeone’s side for a number of years, despite playing a less prominent role last season.

*Courtesy: tribal football

