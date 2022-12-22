Sports

Man Utd see off Burnley, Brighton knocked out of League Cup

Goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford earned Manchester United a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday as third-tier Charlton Athletic knocked out Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties.

Playing their first game since the World Cup break, United went ahead after 27 minutes when Aaron Wan-Bissaka sent a cross into the six-yard box and Eriksen smashed the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Erik ten Hag’s side, featuring several players who played in the World Cup in Qatar, could have doubled their lead when Anthony Martial’s shot was well saved by Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Championship leaders Burnley had chances to equalise but Marcus Rashford made it 2-0 with a fine individual effort, the 25-year-old collecting the ball in his own half and outpacing the defence before finishing neatly at Old Trafford.

League One Charlton caused a major upset by eliminating Brighton, seventh in the Premier League, after their goalless clash went to a penalty shootout.

Both sides missed three spot-kicks but in the seventh round Charlton goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer denied Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and defender Samuel Lavelle converted to send his side through.

Four-times winners Nottingham Forest crushed Championship side Blackburn Rovers 4-1, striker Brennan Johnson giving the Premier League side an early lead from the penalty spot.

Blackburn equalised before halftime through defender Scott Wharton but Jesse Lingard restored Forest’s lead soon after the interval and Taiwo Awoniyi and Johnson completed the rout.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

Reporter

