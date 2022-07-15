Sports

Man Utd sign free agent Eriksen on three-year deal

*Red Devils beat Melbourne Victory to maintain 100% pre-season record

Manchester United have completed the signing of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

The former Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Brentford player has signed a three-year contract at Old Trafford, reports the BBC.

“I still have major ambitions in the game. There is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey,” Eriksen, 30, said.

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Earlier in July, Eriksen agreed in principle to sign for United after his short-term contract at Brentford ended in June.

He is United’s second signing under new manager Erik ten Hag after Netherlands full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

‘I am even more excited for the future’

Eriksen, who returned to football after having an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted following his cardiac arrest at last summer’s Euros, could have returned to Brentford.

He joined the Bees in January after being released by Inter Milan because players who have an ICD fitted are not allowed to play in Serie A.

In addition, his former club Tottenham were interested in re-signing him this summer.

But Eriksen, who signed for Spurs in 2013, opted for United after talks with Ten Hag.

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day,” he said.

“It is clear that he is a fantastic coach.

“Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future.”

Eriksen has scored 52 goals and provided 66 assists in 237 Premier League appearances for Tottenham and Brentford.

He will not fly to Australia for the final two games of United’s pre-season tour, but will link up with his new team-mates before their trip to Oslo on July 30, where they will face Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, it is understood talks to complete the signing of Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax are progressing well.

However, a deal is yet to be done for the 24-year-old.

In a related development, Manchester United came from behind to beat A League outfit Melbourne Victory 4-1 as they maintained their 100% start to pre-season.

Two goals in as many minutes from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial at the end of the opening period turned the match around after Chris Ikonomidis’ early effort had given Victory a shock lead.

As he did against Liverpool on Tuesday, United manager Erik ten Hag made 10 changes at the interval and Marcus Rashford added a third when he ran on to Eric Bailly’s through ball.

Their comeback was completed when Tahith Chong’s low cross was turned into his own net by Victory youngster Edmond Lupancu.

New manager Ten Hag’s preferences are starting to show themselves as pre-season progresses.

Jadon Sancho played on the right of the attack in the first-half and Rashford on the left after the break.

Skipper Harry Maguire also started as the right centre-back, which is perhaps significant as Lisandro Martinez, the Argentina defender United are close to signing from Ajax, plays on the left.

England defender Maguire lacked the speed to match Ikonomidis as Melbourne took the lead when he finished a low cross after Victor Lindelof had to pull wide to challenge Ben Folami with Luke Shaw out of position.

The noisy home fans behind the goal reacted by aiming a cheeky ‘Getting sacked in the morning’ chant at Ten Hag.

The Dutchman looked stern as he stood on his own on the touchline watching his new charges struggle to break down a side at the beginning of their own pre-season preparations and who were prepared to sit deep.

McTominay then enjoyed two bits of luck in the lead-up to his equaliser and once Martial had put them in front, United were never seriously threatened.

Martial, who struggled for first-team football at United last season and had a spell on loan with Sevilla, has scored in both of the side’s pre-season games so far.

“I’m sure he can come back even better,” said Ten Hag. “I think when he has the right focus, the right motivation and he works hard, he will be productive because he is a good player.

“When he has the right focus and delivers every day he will have production. It’s up to him.”

Sancho highlights promise

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spent 12 months trying to sign Sancho.

The Norwegian did not survive as United boss long enough to see if Sancho would be worth the £73m investment United eventually made in the England winger.

After a patchy debut campaign, more is expected this time season and while it is too early for definitive judgements, the early signs are positive.

The former Borussia Dortmund’s quick feet and excellent balance had the home defence in trouble and his combination with Diogo Dalot was the most effective in the United side.

It was Sancho’s through ball that set up Bruno Fernandes for United’s first chance, which Paul Izzo saved, and the 22-year-old provided the pass that set Dalot away to deliver the cross Anthony Elanga touched on to Martial to put them in front.

Ten Hag spoke in the build-up to this game about the need for more penetration from the right-hand side.

If Sancho can build on his first two pre-season appearances, he might solve that issue for Ten Hag.

 

