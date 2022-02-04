Sports

Man Utd stunned by Middlesbrough after shootout defeat

Middlesbrough stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford as the Championship side triumphed in a penalty shootout to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

After 15 superb spot-kicks, Anthony Elanga fired his effort over the bar, reports the BBC.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a first-half penalty but Jadon Sancho soon opened the scoring with a deflected shot.

Middlesbrough took the game to extra time when they scored a controversial equaliser, Matt Crooks firing in despite a handball in the build up.

Neither side could find a winner in the additional 30 minutes, before Elanga’s missed effort from the spot secured a famous win for the visitors.

The draw for the FA Cup fifth round will take place at 11:40 GMT on Sunday.

 

