Man Utd thrash Everton in friendly; wins for Newcastle, West Ham & Palace

Rafael Benitez avoided a significant fan backlash at Old Trafford but the new Everton manager endured a troubling afternoon as Manchester United easily won their final pre-season game 4-0.

In the former Liverpool manager’s first game in front of a significant number of Everton fans since his controversial appointment, a video of a few supporters singing ‘sacked in the morning’ was posted on social media.

There were no sustained chants against Benitez though, even if he has, on this evidence, a sizeable job on his hands, reports the BBC.

With Richarlison playing his 15th international game in a demanding summer as Brazil beat Spain in the Olympic final and Dominic Calvert-Lewin missing with a foot injury, Everton failed to find a response as United struck three times in the opening half hour.

Mason Greenwood’s opener was particularly alarming for Everton as England keeper Jordan Pickford spilled a headed backpass from Lucas Digne straight at the feet of the United striker.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were missing new signings Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane but still had too much for Everton, with Harry Maguire nodding home a second and Bruno Fernandes firing home a superb free-kick inside half an hour before Diogo Dalot scored a fourth in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, two goals from Dwight Gayle after Matt Ritchie opened the scoring saw Newcastle United overcome Norwich City 3-0 at St James’ Park.

At London Stadium, Said Benrahma played a part in both goals as West Ham beat Atalanta 2-0.

Benrahma set Michail Antonio up for the Hammers’ first before the break, and a late header from the winger went in off Pablo Fornals to complete the win.

Wilfried Zaha scored twice and captained Crystal Palace in their 3-1 win against Watford.

Troy Deeney pulled a goal back for the Hornets after Zaha put Palace 2-0 up, with Christian Benteke sealing the win with a header.

England goalkeeper Nick Pope featured for Burnley for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in May, but could not prevent La Liga side Cadiz from prevailing 2-0 at Turf Moor.

Athletic Bilbao overcame  Southampton 3-1 at St Mary’s, while Wolves went down 1-0 to Celta Vigo in their final friendly.

