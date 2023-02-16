Man Utd to ask players’ opinions before deciding Greenwood’s future – Sources

Manchester United will canvass player opinion from their men’s and women’s teams before deciding whether to reintegrate Mason Greenwood, sources have told ESPN. United have launched an internal investigation after criminal charges against Greenwood were dropped. The footballer was due to stand trial in November for alleged attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Part of United’s process will involve speaking to leadership groups from both the men’s and women’s squads. Sources have told ESPN that while there has been no collective view put forward by players, a number of individuals have concerns about welcoming Greenwood back to the club. The 21-year-old has not played for United since January 2022. He was immediately suspended from training and matches following his arrest. Sources have told ESPN that United’s own investigation will be wide-ranging, including looking into the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

