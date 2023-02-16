Sports

Man Utd to ask players’ opinions before deciding Greenwood’s future – Sources

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Manchester United will canvass player opinion from their men’s and women’s teams before deciding whether to reintegrate Mason Greenwood, sources have told ESPN. United have launched an internal investigation after criminal charges against Greenwood were dropped. The footballer was due to stand trial in November for alleged attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Part of United’s process will involve speaking to leadership groups from both the men’s and women’s squads. Sources have told ESPN that while there has been no collective view put forward by players, a number of individuals have concerns about welcoming Greenwood back to the club. The 21-year-old has not played for United since January 2022. He was immediately suspended from training and matches following his arrest. Sources have told ESPN that United’s own investigation will be wide-ranging, including looking into the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Man Utd crash out of League Cup, Spurs, Chelsea advance

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United crashed out of the League Cup as West Ham avenged their painful loss to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, while Chelsea and Tottenham survived penalty shoot-outs to reach the fourth round on Wednesday. The Hammers suffered a gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat against United in the Premier League […]
Sports

Boxing: Joshua ready to take pay cut to fight Fury in Britain

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anthony Joshua would consider fighting Tyson Fury for less money next year if it ensured an anticipated world heavyweight unification title bout between the two current champions could be held in Britain. “Yeah, why not?” he said on Wednesday afternoon during a press conference to publicise his IBF, WBA and WBO world title defence against […]
Sports

Awoniyi ends goal drought to help Union Berlin halt poor run

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, on Saturday returned to scoring ways as he came off the bench to score a goal in Union Berlin 3-1 defeat of Mainz, his first Bundesliga goal in 2022. His first goal in the New Year also helped Union Berlin halt a threematch losing streak with the former junior international […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica