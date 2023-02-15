Man Utd to ask players’ opinions before deciding Greenwood’s future – Sources

Manchester United will canvass player opinion from their men’s and women’s teams before deciding whether to reintegrate Mason Greenwood, sources have told ESPN.

United have launched an internal investigation after criminal charges against Greenwood were dropped. The footballer was due to stand trial in November for alleged attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Part of United’s process will involve speaking to leadership groups from both the men’s and women’s squads. Sources have told ESPN that while there has been no collective view put forward by players, a number of individuals have concerns about welcoming Greenwood back to the club.

The 21-year-old has not played for United since January 2022. He was immediately suspended from training and matches following his arrest.

Sources have told ESPN that United’s own investigation will be wide-ranging, including looking into the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

United have refused to comment on reports that manager Erik ten Hag has already spoken to Greenwood.

The forward is under contract at Old Trafford until 2025 with the option of another year. He has made 129 appearances for United since making his debut in 2019 and has been capped once by England.

Sources have told ESPN that a number of sponsors would also have concerns about Greenwood returning to play for United.

Key partners are monitoring the internal investigation and will make a decision about their relationship with the club once a decision on Greenwood’s future is made.

Sources have told ESPN that a decision is unlikely to be announced until the summer at the earliest with Ten Hag keen for there to be no distractions during the second half of the season.

*Courtesy: ESPN

