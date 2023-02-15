Sports

Man Utd to ask players’ opinions before deciding Greenwood’s future – Sources

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Manchester United will canvass player opinion from their men’s and women’s teams before deciding whether to reintegrate Mason Greenwood, sources have told ESPN.

United have launched an internal investigation after criminal charges against Greenwood were dropped. The footballer was due to stand trial in November for alleged attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Part of United’s process will involve speaking to leadership groups from both the men’s and women’s squads. Sources have told ESPN that while there has been no collective view put forward by players, a number of individuals have concerns about welcoming Greenwood back to the club.

The 21-year-old has not played for United since January 2022. He was immediately suspended from training and matches following his arrest.

Sources have told ESPN that United’s own investigation will be wide-ranging, including looking into the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

United have refused to comment on reports that manager Erik ten Hag has already spoken to Greenwood.

The forward is under contract at Old Trafford until 2025 with the option of another year. He has made 129 appearances for United since making his debut in 2019 and has been capped once by England.

Sources have told ESPN that a number of sponsors would also have concerns about Greenwood returning to play for United.

Key partners are monitoring the internal investigation and will make a decision about their relationship with the club once a decision on Greenwood’s future is made.

Sources have told ESPN that a decision is unlikely to be announced until the summer at the earliest with Ten Hag keen for there to be no distractions during the second half of the season.

*Courtesy: ESPN

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Time for Eagles to refocus –Ekong

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has said it’s time for the entire team to stand up and refocus on the task at hand. Despite working hard in the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier the team failed to qualify after losing out to rival Black Stars of Ghana in the playoffs […]
Sports

I’ll love to play for Real Madrid one day, Pogba admits

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paul Pogba has said he would love to play for Real Madrid one day but his focus is on helping Manchester United improve on their poor start to the Premier League season. The 27-year-old admitted in 2019 that he wanted to leave United but no major offers came in for him and he spent most of last season […]
Sports

FG okays Premier Basketball League resumption

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

After many months of inactivity, the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Youth and Sports has informed the Nigeria Basketball Federation that the Men’s Premier League can resume.   This follows the decision of the Federal High Court in Abuja striking out the case brought against it by the Management Board of Kwese […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica