Sports

Man Utd to host Liverpool in FA Cup fourth round

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will face each other at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Non-league Chorley will host Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers after beating a depleted Derby County in the third round, reports the BBC.
League Two Cheltenham Town welcome Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to Whaddon Road.
Fourth-round ties will be played the weekend of January 23-24.
FA Cup fourth-round draw
Cheltenham Town v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Crawley Town
Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Liverpool
Southampton/Shrewsbury v Arsenal
Barnsley v Norwich
Chorley v Wolves
Millwall v Bristol City
Brighton v Blackpool
Wycombe v Tottenham
Fulham v Burnley
Sheffield United v Plymouth
Chelsea v Luton
Stockport/West Ham v Doncaster
Brentford v Leicester
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Kaduna Marathon race press conference holds today

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and the chairman of the steering committee of the Kaduna Marathon, Jimi Lawal, will on Saturday (today) in Kaduna brief the world on the forthcoming Marathon tagged “Kaduna Runs”. It would be recalled that the Kaduna State government recently appointed Nigeria’s leading sports marketing agency, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, […]
Sports

Eagles drop in FIFA rankings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Super Eagles dropped three places from their previous position after settling for back-to-back draws against Sierra Leone in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures. They are the fourth best country in Africa with Senegal retaining the no. 1 spot, followed by Tunisia and Algeria in the second and third positions, respectively. A […]
Sports

StarTimes to air Top Rank boxing in Sub Saharan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Affordable pay-TV provider, StarTimes, has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for Bob Arum’s Top Rank events in 2020. This will see the broadcaster air live boxing events including many world titles bouts on the roster. For nearly half a century, Top Rank has produced some of its most exciting bouts. Top Rank’s current stable of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica