Man Utd to host Liverpool in FA Cup fourth round

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will face each other at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Non-league Chorley will host Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers after beating a depleted Derby County in the third round, reports the BBC.
League Two Cheltenham Town welcome Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to Whaddon Road.
Fourth-round ties will be played the weekend of January 23-24.
FA Cup fourth-round draw
Cheltenham Town v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Crawley Town
Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Liverpool
Southampton/Shrewsbury v Arsenal
Barnsley v Norwich
Chorley v Wolves
Millwall v Bristol City
Brighton v Blackpool
Wycombe v Tottenham
Fulham v Burnley
Sheffield United v Plymouth
Chelsea v Luton
Stockport/West Ham v Doncaster
Brentford v Leicester
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday