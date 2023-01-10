Sports

Man Utd, Tottenham, Liverpool takeover targets for Qatar fund – Reports

English Premier League clubs Manchester United Plc MANU.N, Tottenham Hotspur, or Liverpool FC are being targeted by Qatar Sports Investments over a potential acquisition, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, recently held talks with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy over a possible purchase of a stake in the club, the report said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Qatar Sports Investments is considering either a total takeover or a stake in Manchester United or Liverpool, according to the report.

In an emailed response, Tottenham Hotspur said “there is no truth in reports that a meeting took place regarding the sale of equity in the club”.

Manchester United’s US owner, the Glazer family, has been looking at options for the 20-time English soccer champions, including a new investment or a potential sale.

In a statement in November, the club said that the Glazer family is working with financial advisers on the process, which could lead to a partial sale of the Old Trafford club or investments including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment.

Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner also said in November that the Premier League side’s owner, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), was exploring a sale of the club.

Qatar Sports Investments is currently the owner of French soccer club Paris St Germain, and has a stake in Portuguese soccer club SC Braga.

Manchester United and Qatar Sports Investments did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment, while Liverpool could not be immediately reached for comment.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

