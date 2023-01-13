Sports

Man Utd’s van de Beek out for rest of season with knee injury

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
The 25-year-old Netherlands international last played for the club in a win against Bournemouth on January 3, reports the BBC.
He was taken off near the end of the first half of that game.
“On the long term it is looking really good, he will be back for the start of pre-season,” said United manager Erik ten Hag.
“The rest of the season he is out.”
Van de Beek joined United from Ajax for £35m, plus £5m in add-ons, on a five-year contract in 2020.
“I think everyone’s thoughts are with him,” added Ten Hag. “It is terrible when you are in a season and you get a bad tackle, a bad injury.
“It is always really disappointing and thoughts, feelings are with the player. You express that, our group did that really well, and we are now happy his knee in the long term is good.
“In the same moments, mixed feelings. Disappointment he is out of this season.
“The players are feeling we are building something good and we want to be part of it and everyone wants to be part of it.”
United face local rivals Manchester City on Saturday (12:30 GMT).
Ten Hag said the club are “close” to completing the loan signing of Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst from Burnley but that the 30-year-old will “not be available” to face City.
Weghorst spent the first half of the season at Besiktas on loan from Burnley but is now set to join the Old Trafford club.

 

