Man Utd’s Varane back in training after Covid recovery

Manchester United’s French defender Raphael Varane has returned to training after recovering from Covid-19, the Premier League team said ahead of Saturday’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Varane, who has been limited to 22 appearances in all competitions for United this season due to groin and hamstring issues, missed the 4-1 derby defeat by Manchester City last weekend due to illness.

United’s heaviest defeats this season have come when World Cup-winner Varane has been absent from the squad.

Uruguayan Edinson Cavani could also return to the matchday squad after missing the City game due to a groin injury, while fellow forward Cristiano Ronaldo trained separately as he recovers from a hip problem.

Left back Luke Shaw also missed the game against City due to Covid-19.

United are fifth in the league table with 47 points from 28 matches, while Tottenham are two places and two points below them with two games in hand.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

Reporter

