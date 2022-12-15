Business

MAN: Value of unsold goods declines by 12.9% to N187.08bn

Members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have disclosed that inventory of unsold products steepened to N187.08 billion (year-onyear) in the first half (H1) of 2022 from N214.83 billion recorded in the first half of 2021. This represents about N27.75 billion or 12.9 per cent decline over the period. In an executive summary of H1’22 economic review by MAN, the figure further showed an uptick of N17.33 billion or 10.2 per cent when compared with N169.75 billion recorded in the second half of the year.

MAN’s Director-General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained in the association’s report that inventory of unsold products remained high in the period under review due to high commodity prices occasioned by low level of income among firms and households. While speaking on local rawmaterials sourcing, he stated in the report that the manufacturing sector local raw material utilisation steepened to 52 per cent (year-on-year) in the first half of 2022 down from 53 per cent of corresponding half in 2021, thus, indicating one percentage point decline over the period.

However, the MAN DG added that it increased by two percentage points (half-onthus half) when compared with 50 per cent recorded in the second half of 2021. According to him, the manufacturing sector is generally faced with limited investment in domestic production of raw materials for utilization in most of the sub-sectors, which is as result of limited funding and policy incentives in the country. He noted: “The Basic Industrial Chemical sub-sector faced severe inactivity in the first six months of 2022 due to lack of domestic production of basic chemicals. “This, therefore, demands for the need to resuscitate the local refineries to encourage investment in petrochemical development in the country.”

On the country’s manufacturing investments, the MAN DG said that the manufacturing sector investment grew to N178.39 billion (year-on-year) in the first half of 2022 from N144.14 billion recorded in the corresponding half of 2021, thus, indicating N34.25 billion or 23.7 per cent increase over the period. However, he stressed it increased by N17.51 billion or 10.8 per cent (half-on-half) when compared with N24 billion recorded in the second half of 2021. “Although statistics showed that investment increased in the period, this was due to inflationary effect as investment was grossly affected by shortage of forex and limited funding in the period under review. “In addition, the increase in Royalty Rates on all solid minerals – limestone (233.3 per cent), marble (33.3 per cent), laterite (33.3 per cent), clay (25 per cent), Shale (20 percent), Gypsum (20 percent) and clay (100 per cent) – by the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in the period. “The increase has adverse consequences on the needed private sector investment in the development of solid mineral in the coun-try,” Ajayi-Kadir added. He observed that the manufacturing sector factory output value increased to N3.99 trillion in first half of 2022 (year-on-year) up from N3.66 trillion recorded in the same half in 2021, thus, indicating N0.33 trillion or 9.0 increase over the period. To him, it also increased by N0.26 trillion or 7.0 per cent (half-on-half) when charmed with N3.73 trillion achieved in the second half of 2021. The industrialist stated: “Production was strongly hampered by lack of forex for importation of raw materials that are not available in the country in all the sectoral groups, except for food sub-sector which has undergone a significant level of backward integration. “However, the N10 increase of excise duty on non-alcoholic drinks grossly affected production in that segment of the sector.

In addition, the implementation of migration of National List to Chapter 99 of ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET) is perverse with bureaucracy and complexities among Government agencies, leading delay in getting raw materials to factories. “Specifically, the basic metal group are heavily challenged by the lowering of duty to Annealed Cold roll to 5 per cent from the previous 45 per cent, which made domestic manufacturing of the product uncompetitive. “Also, activities in the motor cycle assembly sub-sector was severely affected following the suspension of motor cycles in some areas across States, particularly in Lagos. Moreso, the increase in the duty of paper from five per cent to 20 per cent adversely affected productivity in the paper products sub-sector in the period under review.”

 

