Man who allegedly raped 14 pupils in Niger denied bail

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

The primary school teacher, Alhaji Usman Galadima, who allegedly sexually assaulted 14 pupils in Borgu Local Government of Niger State, has been remanded in custody by a Minna Magistrate’s Court.

Galadima was arraigned on multiple charges by the men of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department (SCID) before the Senior Magistrate Court 5, Hajiya Sa’adatu Gambo.

Galadima, who was confirmed an HIV positive patient, was separately arraigned on 14 different count charges which bothered on unlawful sexual intercourse with a child, grievous hurt, and intimidation.

It should be recalled that Galadima was accused to have allegedly abused the 14 pupils whose ages ranged between 8 to 10 years sexually.

The offences according to the first information report (FIR), which was made available in the court contravened section 285 of the penal code and section 19(2), of the child rights law of Niger State 2010.

When the whole charges were read to him by the presiding Magistrate, Galadima was pleaded not guilty to the offences.

While ruling on the oral application of the defence counsel, the Presiding Senior Magistrate overruled the application and ordered for his remand in Minna custodian facility and adjourned the case to October 20, 2021 for further hearing.

Our Reporters

