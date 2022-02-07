Metro & Crime

Man who allegedly sold son blames poverty

A middle aged man (name withheld) of Oviri- Olomu community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State who allegedly sold one of his month old twin children for an undisclosed amount has blamed it on poverty.

 

The incident which happened recently threw the community into confusion as many thought the child was stolen.

According to the reports, it was alleged that the father of the child arranged with a woman whom he sold the child to after sending his wife on an errand.

 

One of the youth leaders, who pleaded anonymity, said the woman was earlier seen in the company of the father of the child which made people suspect him of being behind the criminal act.

But findings later showed that the father of the child secretly arranged with the woman after he sent his wife on an errand to purchase some foodstuffs and immediately sold out the child to the woman.

He added that when the mother of the missing child returned and discovered that her son was missing, she queried the husband on the whereabouts of her son and then raised alarm about the development.

 

