Man who bites policeman granted N400,000 bail

Magistrate A. K. Dosunmu of a Lagos Magistrates’ Court in Ejigbo has admitted a 26-year-old man, Tijani Muiz, who allegedly bite the finger of a policeman, to bail in the sum of N400,000 with two sureties in like sum.

According to the Magistrate, the sureties who must be gainfully employed must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to August 23 for mention. Muiz was granted bail after he was arraigned by the police on a 3-count charge bordering on assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace and unlawful obstruction. He however denied the alleged offence.

Addressing the court, police prosecutor, Benedict Aigbokhan, revealed that the defendant committed the offence on July 24, 2022, around 9.30 pm at Jakande Gate, Ejigbo, Lagos State.

Aigbokhan further told the court that the defendant obstructed a policeman, Inspector Raymond Maugbe, from carrying out his official duty.

According to him, “In the course of obstructing the officer from carrying out his official duty, the defendant assaulted the officer by biting him on his left finger,” adding that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The alleged offences were said to have contravened Sections 168(d), 173 and 174(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

