Law

Man who bites policeman granted N400,000 bail

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

Magistrate A. K. Dosunmu of a Lagos Magistrates’ Court in Ejigbo has admitted a 26-year-old man, Tijani Muiz, who allegedly bite the finger of a policeman, to bail in the sum of N400,000 with two sureties in like sum.

 

According to the Magistrate, the sureties who must be gainfully employed must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

 

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to August 23 for mention. Muiz was granted bail after he was arraigned by the police on a 3-count charge bordering on assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace and unlawful obstruction. He however denied the alleged offence.

 

Addressing the court, police prosecutor, Benedict Aigbokhan, revealed that the defendant committed the offence on July 24, 2022, around 9.30 pm at Jakande Gate, Ejigbo, Lagos State.

Aigbokhan further told the court that the defendant obstructed a policeman, Inspector Raymond Maugbe, from carrying out his official duty.

According to him, “In the course of obstructing the officer from carrying out his official duty, the defendant assaulted the officer by biting him on his left finger,” adding that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The alleged offences were said to have contravened Sections 168(d), 173 and 174(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Lawyer seeks regulatory framework for talent-driven works, copyrights, others

Posted on Author V

An intellectual property lawyer, Mr. Rockson Igelige, has said that the intellectual property industry and those who would claim copyright, trademarks, patents or design rights must be conversant with the laws that directly affect or indirectly impinge on their rights and obligations, as they deploy their God-given talents in creating and re-creating in the creative […]
Law

Disputed debt: Court vacates ex-parte order attaching PDP chieftain’s property

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Lagos Federal High Court has discharged an exparte order attaching some property owned by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Segun Adewale. The judge had on February 7, 2022, granted the exparte order filed by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) against Adewale’s firms, among which […]
Law

Ayenakin: We need reform for effective justice system

Posted on Author interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO,

Mr. Banjo Ayenakin in this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, expresses regrets that implementing judgments in Ondo State has become a herculean task   What does it look like to enforce judgement in Ondo State? It has not been different. I am very sorry to say, even when you have a Senior Advocate of Nigeria as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica