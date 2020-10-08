Man who raped 7-year-old girl says he did it only twice

An Okpoko based trader, near Onitsha, Anambra State, simply identified as Ejike, last Saturday in his shop, raped a seven year old girl, (names withheld) who was sent on an errand by her mother.

Father of the girl, Mr Uka Kalu Agwu, said that, “on the fateful day being Saturday, at about 9pm, my daughter was sent for an errand by her mother and on her way, she was lured into a shop by Ejike, a trader in the street that sells provisions and raped inside the shop.”

“As she came back we noticed that she had blood stains in her cloth and on interrogation she hinted that she was raped by Ejike.

“We then Invited the vigilante group to hand over Ejike to the police but later found out that he has been released by the vigilante group and that about N25,000 was paid by Ejike to the vigilante group which prompted his release”

The father to the girl who was flanked by his brother-in-law, Mr Imo Kanu Igbo, stated further that, “we were saddened by the development and made straight to the Okpoko police station where the suspect is currently cooling off.

“We thanked the DPO for his prompt intervention because the vigilante group disappointed us by releasing the suspect. The DPO also directed that the girl be taken to the hospital for medical attention, we are proud of him,” he affirmed.

“As I am talking to you now he is in the cell and I want justice done to this case to serve as deterrent to would-be-future offenders.”

It was learnt from a resident, who pleaded anonymity, that when the vigilante group was beating Ejike that he confessed forcefully having sex with the girl only two times but denied being a serial rapist when accused of going after minors.

Contacted, the Okpoko Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Mr Ugochukwu Ugbo, confirmed the incident but declined to give detail as he referred this reporter to the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Haruna Mohammed for details.

Like this: Like Loading...