News

Man who tried to kill US President, Reagan, freed 41 years after

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

John Hinckley, the man who attempted to assassinate US president Ronald in 1981 has been freed from custody 41 years after the incident.

John Hinckley Jr., now 67, was found not guilty in the aftermath of the March 30, 1981 attack by a jury who declared him insane.

He subsequently spent two decades in a mental hospital.

In 2003, US District Judge Paul L. Friedman began allowing Hinckley to live outside the hospital with restrictions and by 2016, he was living in Virginia full-time.

Friedman indicated last year that all of Hinckley’s restrictions would be lifted by June 15 if he continued to do well, and confirmed that judgement Wednesday.

The judge said Hinckley shows no signs of active mental illness.

“John Hinckley tried to kill the president of the United States. He came very close to doing so. We came to learn President Reagan was very close to death. James Brady was damaged for life,” Judge Friedman said Wednesday, according to WTOP.

“In 1981, over 40 years ago, John Hinckley was a profoundly troubled young man. He had acute psychosis.

“He has been in full, sustained remission for more than 25 years. He has followed every condition imposed by the court. He has demonstrated self-awareness and responsibility for his mental illness. He has been under a microscope like none of us have ever been,” Friedman continued.

“We are not losing sight of what he did 40 years ago,” the judge added. “He’s been scrutinized, he’s passed every test. I am confident Mr. Hinckley will do well in the years remaining to him. I hope the public will understand he has made such progress, and he’s not a danger anymore.”

Prosecutors wrote ahead of the judgment that Hinckley “has recovered his sanity such that he does not present a danger to himself or others because of mental illness if unconditionally released.”

The feds added that they “found no evidence to suggest that Mr. Hinckley’s unconditional release should not be granted.”

Courtesy: New York Times

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze to Malami: Your open grazing-motor spare parts comment is incendiary

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma,

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has taken a swipe at the Attorney General of the Federal and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami over his stance against the ban of open-grazing in Southern Nigeria by the governors of the South. Reacting to Malami’s comment that banning open grazing in the South is like banning the sale […]
News Top Stories

Council issues fresh date on collection of fee at port

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) has issued a fresh date, August 1st 2021 for the collection of the controversial Practitioners Operating Fee (POF) at all ports terminals in Nigeria. The collection of the fee, which was approved by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed in 2020, […]
News

India’s COVID-19 cases dip from peak, calls for shutdown mount

Posted on Author Reporter

  Calls grew for India to impose a nationwide lockdown as new coronavirus cases and deaths held close to record highs on Monday, increasing pressure on the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths reported by the health ministry were off a little from recent peaks, taking India’s tally […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica