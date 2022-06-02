Man who tried to kill US President, Reagan, freed 41 years after

John Hinckley, the man who attempted to assassinate US president Ronald in 1981 has been freed from custody 41 years after the incident.

John Hinckley Jr., now 67, was found not guilty in the aftermath of the March 30, 1981 attack by a jury who declared him insane.

He subsequently spent two decades in a mental hospital.

In 2003, US District Judge Paul L. Friedman began allowing Hinckley to live outside the hospital with restrictions and by 2016, he was living in Virginia full-time.

Friedman indicated last year that all of Hinckley’s restrictions would be lifted by June 15 if he continued to do well, and confirmed that judgement Wednesday.

The judge said Hinckley shows no signs of active mental illness.

“John Hinckley tried to kill the president of the United States. He came very close to doing so. We came to learn President Reagan was very close to death. James Brady was damaged for life,” Judge Friedman said Wednesday, according to WTOP.

“In 1981, over 40 years ago, John Hinckley was a profoundly troubled young man. He had acute psychosis.

“He has been in full, sustained remission for more than 25 years. He has followed every condition imposed by the court. He has demonstrated self-awareness and responsibility for his mental illness. He has been under a microscope like none of us have ever been,” Friedman continued.

“We are not losing sight of what he did 40 years ago,” the judge added. “He’s been scrutinized, he’s passed every test. I am confident Mr. Hinckley will do well in the years remaining to him. I hope the public will understand he has made such progress, and he’s not a danger anymore.”

Prosecutors wrote ahead of the judgment that Hinckley “has recovered his sanity such that he does not present a danger to himself or others because of mental illness if unconditionally released.”

The feds added that they “found no evidence to suggest that Mr. Hinckley’s unconditional release should not be granted.”

Courtesy: New York Times

