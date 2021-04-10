Arts & Entertainments

Man who turned himself to a ‘real life monster’ with tattooed eyeballs, fangs set to star in Hollywood film

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

Rico “Orc” Ledesma, 41, is set to star in a Hollywood film after transforming himself into a monster-like creature with eyeball tatts, tusks, a stretched septum and split tongue. Ledesma, who lives in Brazil, is an avid tattoo addict. He is married to Krishna Insomnia, 25, they have a daughter and are expecting another child. In the last couple of years, Rico has been turning himself into a monster-like creature with fanged teeth, a split tongue and tattooed eyeballs. He spent £400 having two giant fake teeth fitted to his mouth and has eight subdermal piercings placed under his skin.

Rico explained: “I started to change seven years ago in order to look different but the project to look like an Orc is less than a year old. I got six false teeth placed in August 2020 and I’m going to put two bigger ones in, even though I’m having trouble eating and drinking. Today I have 85% of my body tattooed.” Rico’s teeth were done by a dentist who “embraced” his project.

He said: “She did a perfect job and I’ve already scheduled in with her again for the next mission.” His blackout tattoo was done to complement the body mods and was “the most time-consuming and one of the painful parts” of his transformation.

Most of the tattoos were done by his wife. The artiste says his family and friends love his new look – even his daughter. Meanwhile, his look has earned him the attention of film producer, Michel Reilhac, who is best known for his films – Snow White and The Intruder and now he’s set to make his Hollywood debut. He said: “We will start filming in October in Barcelona and the Canary Islands. I can’t say much about the film but I can say that it will be innovative and playful – something that has never been seen before in cinema. Me and the whole team are very anxious for the cinema debut.”

