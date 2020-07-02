Man, wife killed, five abducted in renewed

Ebonyi/Cross River boundary crisis

A man in Ekoli Edda community, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Ndukwe Okoroafor, 55, and his wife Paulina Ndukwe, 49, have been murdered by warlords.

Five persons from the area, Esther Ikwo, Elizabeth Ikwo, Chinechere Nnachi, Ogbonna Aku and Sunday Ogbuu Ama were also abducted when warlords invaded the area.

The corpses of the deceased were taken away by the warlords after killing the husband and wife. The couple were killed in Erei plam plantation located on the boundary between Ekoli Edda and Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The people of Ekoli Edda and Biase have been at war over a palm plantation in the boundary between the two local governments.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the killing of the couple and abduction of the five persons in Ekoli Edda, said preliminary investigation revealed that the attack was as result of resurgence of the longstanding communal feud between the people of the two local governments.

