Man with mummified corpses of female kids refuse to apologise

A Russian historian, who robbed the graves of 29 female children and lived with their mummified corpses, applying lipstick and make-up to their faces, has refused to apologise for his act. Anatoly Moskvin, 59, reportedly robbed the graves of 29 children and lived with their corpses in a flat he shared with his parents in Russia. According to local media, while living the mummified corpses, Anatoly applied lipstick and make-up to the faces of the deceased and wedged music boxes in their chests.

Appearing at a custody hearing on Thursday, Moskvin refused to apologise for exhuming the bodies of the kids, and reportedly said their parents’ rights over them “ended” when they buried their daughters.

He said: “These girls are girls. There are no parents in my view. I don’t know any of them. Besides, they buried their daughters, and this is where I believe their rights over them finished… So no, I would not apologise.”

Anatoly who was first detained in 2011 for the crime, confessed to 44 counts of abusing graves of girls aged three to 12. He previously told the parents of the children they had “abandoned” their “girls in the cold” and said he had “brought them home and warmed them up.”

