Man,19, kidnaps, rapes 16-year-old Facebook lover in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

A 19-year old man, Tajudeen Igikalo was yesterday arrested in Benin City, Edo State for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl he met on the Facebook in the city. The suspect was said to have met the girl on 27 of February, 2021. He charted with her for a month before inviting the SS 3 student to his house in Egba, a suburb of Benin City on the 25 of March, 2021.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually exploited for seven days before she was rescued by the men of the Edo State Police Command in Benin City. The suspect was said to have contacted the family members of his victim, demanding N3 million ransom for her release. He reportedly threatened to sell the girl to Fulani herders if they failed to pay the ransom. Four days after, on 29 March, the girl’s mother was said to have paid N550,000 to him. According to the girl, “I met him on the Facebook last month. He asked me to visit him, and I never knew he had a plan to kidnap me. “I have never had sex before. He raped me twice a day for seven days.

I am still in pain now.” Speaking, the suspect, Tajudeen said, “I had been chatting with her on the Facebook since February 2021, and we agreed to meet. “I called the mother for ransom because I needed money to sort out some issues. I spent two years in Ghana and returned to Nigeria recently.” Contacted, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bello Kontongs, said the suspect will be charged to court for kidnapping. Kontongs said, “our young girls must be very watchful of people they meet on the facebook.

Our Reporters

