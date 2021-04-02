Metro & Crime

Man,19, kidnaps, rapes 16-year-old Facebook lover in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Comment(0)

A 19-year-old man, Tajudeen Igikalo was on Friday arrested in Benin City for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl he met on Facebook in Benin City, the Edo State capital.
The suspect was said to have met the girl on Febuary 27, 2021. He chatted with her for a month, before inviting the SS 3 student to his house in Egba, a suburb in Benin City on March 25.
She was subsequently kidnapped and sexual exploited for seven days before she was rescued by the men of the Edo State Police Command.
The suspect was said to contacted his victim’s family, demanding N3 million ransom for her release.
He threatened to sell the girl, to Fulani herders if they fail to pay the ransom.
Four days later, on March 29, the girl’s mother paid N550,000 to him
According to the girl: “I met him on Facebook. He asked me to visit him, and I never knew he had the plan to kidnap me.
“I have never had sex before. He raped me twice a day for seven days. I am still in pain now.”
Speaking the suspect, Tajudeen said: “I have been chatting with her on Facebook since February 2021, and we agreed to meet.
“I called the mother for ransom because I need money to sort out some issues. I spent two years in Ghana and returned to Nigeria recently.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Expert raise alarm over rabies infection among kids

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…as Lagos targets 1.5m dogs for vaccination in two weeks Experts Tuesday raised the alarm over increasing rate of rabies infection among human beings in the country, saying kids are commonly infected unknown to their parents. Hence, the Lagos State government said it would vaccinate no fewer than 1.5 million dogs in the next two […]
Metro & Crime

41-year-old varsity lecturer arrested for raping 17-year-old student

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A lecturer in the Department of Business Management of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, Dr. Stephen Ukenna, had been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old student of the school (name withheld). The 41-year-old lecturer was picked up by operatives of the Command following […]
Metro & Crime

Two robbery suspects arrested inside septic tank

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives attached to the Special Antirobbery Squad (SARS), Lagos State Command, have arrested two suspected armed robbers who hid inside septic tank at Lekki area.   The suspects, Ismail Ayodele (26) and Ugochukwu Stanley (30), were arrested inside the septic tank where they hid after robbing residents of Osapa London Estate of their valuables and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica