Man,19, kidnaps, rapes 16-year-old Facebook lover in Benin

A 19-year-old man, Tajudeen Igikalo was on Friday arrested in Benin City for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl he met on Facebook in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The suspect was said to have met the girl on Febuary 27, 2021. He chatted with her for a month, before inviting the SS 3 student to his house in Egba, a suburb in Benin City on March 25.

She was subsequently kidnapped and sexual exploited for seven days before she was rescued by the men of the Edo State Police Command.

The suspect was said to contacted his victim’s family, demanding N3 million ransom for her release.

He threatened to sell the girl, to Fulani herders if they fail to pay the ransom.

Four days later, on March 29, the girl’s mother paid N550,000 to him

According to the girl: “I met him on Facebook. He asked me to visit him, and I never knew he had the plan to kidnap me.

“I have never had sex before. He raped me twice a day for seven days. I am still in pain now.”

Speaking the suspect, Tajudeen said: “I have been chatting with her on Facebook since February 2021, and we agreed to meet.

“I called the mother for ransom because I need money to sort out some issues. I spent two years in Ghana and returned to Nigeria recently.”

