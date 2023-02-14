Business

Management consulting, imperative for business expansion

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The Chief Technical Officer of Raa n Oscar Consultancy Limited, Mr. Emeka Awa, has reiterated the significance of management consulting to business development and expansion. He said that the need of contemporary organisations to increase profitability through upscale strategies had birthed the era of management consulting, adding that in such instance, businesses channel vast amount of vital human and material efforts to maximise growth.

Awa, who stated this in an interview, disclosed that Raa n Oscar, a foremost management consulting firm developing viable paths for uprise business, had kept on “maintaining her progressive trajectory in solid efforts to secure businesses in Nigeria through strategic humandriven approaches.” He further stated that the direct impact of efficient business strategy through management consulting would continue to change the collective outcome of businesses, while navigating them through policies and frameworks that would otherwise impede growth.

According to him, the Abuja-based firm, which is focused on revamping models for startups and already established businesses “has consistently maintained its resolve in building thriving and engaging brands. The strides of the firm come in as relevant in the post pandemic Nigeria where most businesses are barely surviving while others record significantly low inputs.” While describing the firm’s approach, Mr. Awa noted: “To execute proposed business solutions, we examine the operations, finance, marketing, strategy, planning, human resources, and the very nature and purpose of our client’s firm to fundamentally get an executive overview of their operations.” He added: “Major organisational shifts either toward growth or decline concomitantly amount to renewed leadership styles, re-enforced vision policies, streamlined direction, innovative workflows, reenergised workforce. This will imply the need for a structure of adaptability where swift changes can be accommodated.”

 

Our Reporters

