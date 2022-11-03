Management, others commend retired NCC staff members

As two management staff members of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) completed the final stage of their disengagement with the regulatory body, the entire management and other staff members have continued to eulogise their eventful tenure at the Commission. Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu, who last served as the Head of Administration, and Chief Okechukwu Aninweke, Head of Risk Management, retired from the Commission upon attainment of 60-year mandatory age of retirement, and were celebrated at different occasions by the staff, who listed their sterling qualities and track record of achievements.

Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Mr. Adeleke Adewolu, commended Mallam Aliyu for his enormous contributions to the Commission in the 26 years of serving in different departments, including a stint as the Zonal Controller of Lagos zonal office. Pouring encomiums on the two staff, Adewolu appreciated the duo and extended the commendation of the “the board, management and entire staff of the Commission to them for their laudable and impressive contributions to the sustainability of the nation’s telecoms industry.”

The ECSM prayed God to grant them sound health and minds to continue to positively flourish in their future endeavours. Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement, Ephraim Nwokonneya, recalled that both Aliyu and Aninweke’s track record were known for their passion, commitment, and integrity as consummate civil servants, who were sticklers to work ethics and provisions of civil service rules. “The retirement of Aliyu and Aninweke should expectedly come with the tons and tons of tributes and commendations that we have witnessed so far. This is because these two distinguished individuals have come, seen and conquered. Indeed, they left their feet in the sand of times for their sterling performances in various capacities where they creditably served while in the services of the Commission,” he said. The Director, Human Capital and Administration, Mr. Usman Malah, while praising Aliyu for his dedication and several achievements, including some monumental achievements while he served at the Kano Zonal Office, chronicled his sojourn since he joined the NCC in May 1996.

He recalled his achievements in Kano Zonal Office in January 1997 as a Senior Manager, and his feats after his redeployment to Lagos Zonal Office, once again as Principal Manager in January 2001. Malah spoke about how he, Aliyu, never rested on his oars even when he became the Zonal Controller in Lagos, and later Zonal Controller in Kano. Aliyu was later redeployed to the Policy Competition and Economic Analysis Department, where he headed the Economic Analysis as Assistant Director and later promoted as Deputy Director and appointed Head of the Administration Department in October 2018. Aliyu also had a stint at Consumer Affairs Department, Project Department, and back to Administration Department from where he retired. In his momentous sojourn at the Commission, Aninweke was noted to have traversed several departments in NCC, including Licensing (Tariff and Charges), and Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement (CME), before he was redeployed to the Lagos Zonal Office as Principal Manager to head it as Zonal Controller in July 2011.

