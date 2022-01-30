News Top Stories

Managing insecurity: Nigeria’s greatest threats –Sen. Gyang

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defense Sen. Istifanus Gyang has said the greatest threat facing the country today is the challenge of managing insecurity. Senator Gyang made the disclosure in Jos the Plateau State capital during the presentation of brand new Motorcycles to the chairmen of the 73 electoral wards and the distribution of relief materials to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in his constituency.

 

He said that a devastating terror attacks have visited his constituency thereby leading to the displacement of the whole communities, most of who have been uprooted from their ancestral homes and are in displaced people’s camps.

 

The Senator pointed out that as the nation is grappling with the quest to overcome the challenges of insecurity, terrorism, banditry and kidnapping, if not God the country will have been totally destroyed by now.

 

“As part of the efforts to address the humanitarian crises and challenges which the internally displaced persons are facing , I have made several visits and requests to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and today they have responded with these relief materials which were presented to the IDPs. “When you have a Constituency that is almost affected, it can only reach a few people, but I thank God that I can address and reach out to the few ones.

 

I commended NEMA on behalf of the people of Plateau North for their intervention. What we have done is to address a critical area, which is starting from Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and the Irigwe Chiefdom in Bassa LGA.” Relief materials distributed to the IDPs includes assorted bags of Rice, Jeri cans of palm oil, cartons of tin tomatoes and beverages among others.

 

In his remark, the State chairman of PDP Hon. Chris Hassan advised the beneficiaries not to sell their motorcycles but they should rather use it for moving around in their localities to preach the gospel of PDP.

 

