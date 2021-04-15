Health

Managing prostate problems (2)

The prostate is a small ring-like organ that surrounds the urethra. The Urethra is a tube or pipe that takes urine from the bladders to the penis and carries sperm during ejaculation. If you experience any of the symptoms already mentioned above, endeavour to consult your physician for a proper check-up. Do not make self-diagnosis, and do not forget that a trained medical doctor is the only person officially licensed to make a diagnosis of a disease. After diagnosis, the patient is free to decide which course of treatment to follow.

Some could opt for conventional hospital treatment which could involve medications, surgery, and chemotherapy in the case of cancer. However, lifestyle changes can be another method of reducing symptoms of BPH. Remember that some symptoms of BPH can also be associated with other diseases such as diabetes, kidney infection and STD (sexually transmitted disease). Because of this, it is recommended that all men should have a yearly prostate examination to rule out the possibility of prostate cancer.

Once it is determined to be a benign enlarged prostate, men can do seven simple lifestyle changes to manage the symptoms of BPH and bring relief: Being tensed or nervous can cause a man to urinate more frequently. Regular exercise, practicing yoga, and meditation can relieve stress that may help reduce the urge to urinate. Each time a man urinates, he needs to empty the bladder completely to reduce the need for several trips to the bathroom.

BPH makes a man feel like he needs to urinate frequently, taking the opportunity to use the restroom about every three hours even if he does not feel like he needs to. Always urinate before leaving the house and before going to bed. Doubling voiding is another strategy—when it feels like you are done urinating, wait a few seconds and try again. Sometimes certain prescriptions or over-the-counter medications may contribute to the problem.

Decongestant medications, like pseudoephedrine (Sudafed), and antihistamines, like diphenhydramine (Benadryl), can interfere with urination. Some prescription medications can also aggravate BPH. Diuretics used for high blood pressure can increase urinary frequency, and some antidepressants can decrease urine flow. Avoid drinking fluids at least three hours before bedtime. Beverages containing caffeine or alcohol are diuretics that stimulate the kidneys to make urine, thereby increasing the likelihood of nighttime urination. They can also affect the muscle tone of the bladder.

